Abandoned baby found crying by stranger, parents reportedly detained

(INSIDE EDITION)- An abandoned baby boy was found lying in the grass in Washington State on Monday.

Police said the approximately 3-month-old baby was found after a passerby heard what they thought was an animal in distress.

As the person investigated, using their cell phone flashlight to see where the noise was coming from, they found the baby and called 911.

Lakewood Police quickly responded to the scene and said the child, who was dressed in a onesie that read “little brother,” was cold but otherwise was in good health.

The mother of a child found abandoned in a Seattle-area neighborhood has been booked into jail as police said she admitted to abandoning the infant after doing drugs and feeling paranoid.

"The mother told detectives that she was at a Lakewood residence last night and did some drugs, which made her paranoid," a Lakewood police news release said. "She said she grabbed her baby and ran from the residence because she thought she was being chased. She admitted to leaving the baby in a front yard and hoping someone would find him."

"In my 26 years of law enforcement I don't think I've seen a child abandoned in a yard like this," said Lt. Chris Lawler. "It's extremely fortunate that somebody was going by and got to the child before his core temperature dropped or something else happened."

The boy was given over to Child Protective Services.