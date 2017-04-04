Philadelphia police seek parents for information in attempted abduction News Philadelphia police seek parents for information in attempted abduction The Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victim's Unit is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the parents of a victim in an attempted abduction.

Although their faces are blurred, the police department is hoping to hear from them or someone with knowledge of this incident. The video shows them fighting off the man attempting to take their child. Police say the parents left the location at 1425 Locust Street with the victim prior police arrival.

According to police, the man was on location when police arrived and his identity is known to police.

If you have any information about this crime, please contact: Special Victim Unit: 215-685-3253/54/63 DC 17-09-012273.