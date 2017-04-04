WATCH: Baby alligators on parade News WATCH: Baby alligators on parade One after another, a mother alligator spent the afternoon trying to usher her babies across a Charlotte County golf course, a day-long feat that was caught on a video posted on Facebook.

- One after another, a mother alligator spent the afternoon trying to usher her babies across a Charlotte County golf course, a day-long feat that was caught on a video posted on Facebook.

Sharon Whiting says she has been watching the alligator family since the alligator had her babies in February. Sunday, Whiting noticed the alligator moving her babies across the golf course and took video of them, one after another, at least twelve of them, crossing the green to get to another pond.

WATCH: ALLIGATORS ON PARADE IN SOUTH FLORIDA

Eventually, the babies' mother is seen joining them from the pond and leading them to their new home. "It took her all day as she had golfers to contend with," Whiting told FOX 13. "I stayed and video taped them, hiding behind the palm trees," Whiting said.

MORE: DOZENS OF GATORS GATHER AT MYAKKA RIVER STATE PARK SINKHOLE

The alligator took notice of Whiting once, she said, but continued on with what she was doing.

Whiting believes they were moving from a lake that was nearly dried up to one with more water.

The alligator is seen slipping into the larger pond with the baby alligators trailing behind.

More stories about alligators:

- WATCH: Massive gator saunters across path at Polk County reserve

- Meet 'Pearl,' the rare albino alligator at Gatorland

- Gargantuan alligator is big draw after viral video

- VIDEO: Burmese python fights alligator in Big Cypress swamp

- Alligator swims peacefully with manatees at Blue Spring

- Orange alligator appears in SC neighborhood pond

- Golfer fights off 10-foot alligator with 'solid, heavy' putter

- Rambo the alligator allowed to stay with owner in Lakeland home

- Man on chemo pulls eagle from gator's mouth

- WATCH: Gator jumps into vacationer's boat during Facebook Live

- Lakeland gators especially active during mating season