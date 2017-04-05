2 incidents on I-95 southbound: 1 north of Center City, 1 south News 2 incidents on I-95 southbound: 1 north of Center City, 1 south You’ll want to leave extra time if you’re heading southbound on I-95. FOX 29’s Bob Kelly reports two incidents going on: one north of Center City and one south.

- You’ll want to leave extra time if you’re heading southbound on I-95. FOX 29’s Bob Kelly reports two incidents going on: one north of Center City and one south.

First, there’s a crash off Exit 1, which is Chichester Avenue (Route 452). It looks like a driver went into the woods, hitting trees.

There's a sharp turn there, and fog may have also played a role.

Luckily, there are no reports of a serious injury, but I-95 traffic heading towards Exit 1 is very heavy.

Further north, also on I-95 southbound, there’s a disabled vehicle blocking the center lane. This is at Cottman Avenue. For now, all other drivers have to choose whether to go to the left or right of it, until it’s towed away.

DEVELOPING NEWS: Stay with FOX 29’s Good Day Philadelphia and Fox29.com for updates as we get more information.