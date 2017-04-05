Justice for Miracle Maisy: Cat found doused in gasoline, stuffed in trash bag

- Officials say a 1-year-old cat was found doused in gasoline with blankets strapped around her body and stuffed in a trash bag. She was essentially crushed by a garbage truck. Now, the Humane Pennsylvania is calling for justice for Miracle Maisy.

On Tuesday, April 4 in the 500 block of N. Front Street in Reading, two garbage removal workers found Miracle Maisy inside a trash bag, already having been packed and crushed inside the garbage truck. They immediately brought the 1-year-old female cat to The Humane Society of Berks County.

The staff took immediate action, transferring her next door to Humane Veterinary Hospitals Reading for evaluation and treatment. According to veterinarian Dr. Kimya Davani, Miracle Maisy was in shock, underweight, covered in bruises from an apparent beating, experiencing neurological tremors from exposure to gasoline, and losing body heat from the dampness of that gas.

"The gas was so embedded in her fur that she wasn't drying, causing her internal body temperature to drop. We had to shave most of her body to bring her temperature up to normal," she explained.

Officials say though there are no visible life-threatening injuries, the veterinary staff are worried that the toxicity of the gasoline has affected her lungs and neurological functioning. She is currently being monitored for changes in recovery.

An animal cruelty report has been filed and the Reading Police Department is investigating the case, but Humane Pennsylvania needs your help. Anyone who is able to bring forth information that will lead to a conviction will receive a $1,000 reward from Humane Pennsylvania.

Leads should be reported to the Reading Police Department by calling 610-655-6116 or filed in-person at 815 Washington Street in Reading.