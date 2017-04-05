Police arrest suspect in West Philadelphia teen's murder News Police arrest suspect in West Philadelphia teen's murder Theresa Nesbitt placed balloons outside her West Philadelphia home Wednesday morning after police gave her the good news. They have made an arrest and have in custody the person responsible for the murder of her 17-year-old grandson.

- Theresa Nesbitt placed balloons outside her West Philadelphia home Wednesday morning after police gave her the good news. They have made an arrest and have in custody the person responsible for the murder of her 17-year-old grandson.

"It was like a celebration," Nesbitt told FOX 29's Bruce Gordon. "It was like a big heavy brick came up off my chest."

But an arrest won't bring back 17-year-old Tyshiem Chainey.

"That was my shadow, my bodyguard, my everything," she said. "That baby meant the world to me. He meant the world to me and they just swiped him right out of my life!"

Chainey was shot to death the night of March 26 as he walked with two other young man on the 5900 block of Larchwood. He died on the doorstep of a vacant home in the arms of police officers. Police described for Nesbitt her grandson's dying words:

"He was talking to the police officers," she said, "and saying, 'why? What did I do? Please don't let me die!' Begging for his mercy, but he didn't make it."

17-year-old Ma King Stewart is now under arrest and charged in a violent, four-day crime spree. Police say Stewart stole a high-powered, laser-sited handgun from a security guard early on the morning of the 26th and used it in numerous armed robberies and the Chainey murder.

"The fire cartridge casings that are used in the murder scene are matched up with the gun that he took from the security guard earlier that day," explained Lt. John Walker of Southwest Detectives.

Chainey lived with his grandmother. She said she had a terrible premonition the night before his murder.

"I had a dream Saturday night , that this man came to my house and he shot my grandson up," Nesbitt told Gordon. "I said, 'Son, I've got to tell you something.' And he said, 'what?' And I said, 'I've got to tell you about this bad dream I had last night,' and I told him about the dream. And I said, 'Please be careful,' and he said 'Okay grandmom.' He said, 'I love you,' and that was the last time I saw my grandson."

In the living room where Nesbitt spoke, a large blanket with Tyshiem's image looks down from the wall. It was a gift from Theresa's niece.

"I talk to him," said Nesbitt of the image. "It looks like everywhere I go his eyes follow me. He's looking at me right now. He's looking at me right now and saying 'grandmom, it's going to be all right.'"

In all, police say Ma King Stewart is responsible for seven armed robberies, two non-fatal shootings, the Chainey murder and one other violent incident still under investigation. He will be charged as an adult.

Nesbitt cannot fathom the violence wrought by a teenager with a stolen gun.

"He was trying to harm a lot of people, but for what reason," she asks. "What have these people done-- not just my grandson-- but what about these other people? What have we done? He just messed up a whole lot of other people's families."