Teen's rendition of 'Hallelujah' into well goes viral

WICHITA, Kan. –  A haunting rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," sung by an American high school student into a wishing well in Italy, has gained a lot of online attention.

 

 

Tiffany Ruan was on a spring trip with a singing group from her school in Wichita, Kansas, last week when she spotted the well in Venice. She tells the Wichita Eagle that she saw her choir teacher with a group of students singing into the well and she decided to record a video.

The resulting 48-second clip showcases Ruan's voice as it echoes through the well.

