Vigil and stop the violence rall held in North Philly neighborhood where 4 were shot News Vigil and stop the violence rall held in North Philly neighborhood where 4 were shot Pictures of the three young men whose lives were taken on the 1100 block of West Stiles Street in Harrison Plaza Monday hang near where they were murdered.

"Anybody who know any information about who gunned them down come and step up and tell," said one woman.

Friends and family know the victims as Ron-Ron, Ty and Bub. The community came out to mourn their loss during a vigil and Philadelphia Ceasefire Stop the Violence rally this evening.

"These brothers were trying to get their life together but the streets was calling," said Colwin Williams with Philadelphia Ceasefire.

Ron-Ron's family including his grandmother and aunt shed tears as people took to the mic to call for peace.

"It's nothing you can really say about these boys because you really don't know their heart. They were sweet boys," said one woman.

Several people made a specific plea to end black on black crime.

"We talk about the white man and we talk about cops but we're killing each other. We say black lives matter. Evidently it don't. Change your ways," said a resident.

Others urged the community to take back their neighborhood by speaking up if they know who did this.

"This has got to stop. It's not about snitching or anything like that. Older gentleman in the neighborhood and community step up," said a resident named Ms. Green.

Meanwhile police are still looking for the shooters. They believe it may be two people who fled in a gray SUV. A fourth person shot survived.

"Our city is under siege that we can't even come out our doors and our children can't even walk down the street," said Sheila Ward with Mothers in Charge.

There is a $60,000 reward for information that solves this case.