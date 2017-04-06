Woman falls off bridge while taking selfie

(FOX NEWS) - An unidentified woman fell off a bridge in Northern California Tuesday while attempting to take a risky selfie in a restricted area.

KCRA reported that she fell off the Foresthill Bridge near Auburn, which is outside Sacramento. She was reportedly with a group of friends, and was walking on the catwalk on the underbelly of the bridge, and fell 60 feet. 

She was life-flighted to a hospital and is expected to survive.

“This young lady is very lucky to be alive and the consequences could have been worse for her, her friends and her family, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page. 

