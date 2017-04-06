NJ State Trooper helps deliver baby girl

- A NJ State trooper helped a woman deliver a baby girl on the side of Interstate 78 in Summit, New Jersey, Thursday morning.

Shortly after 8:15 a.m., the expectant mother was in labor and being driven to the hospital by a friend when it became evident that the baby was not going to wait. The driver pulled onto the shoulder of the highway at milepost 45.8 eastbound and dialed 9-1-1. The driver remained calm with the help of Summit Police dispatcher, Vinny Scala, while she waited for help.

When Trooper II Christopher Gesualdo arrived, he found the expectant mother in the back seat ready to deliver her baby. Within minutes, Tpr. Gesualdo was holding a baby girl in his arms after successfully helping mom with the delivery. Summit Police Department Officer Keith Kwiatek also assisted and helped render aid before paramedics arrived.

The mom and baby girl were transported by ambulance to St. Barnabas Medical Center where they were last reported as doing well. Congrats!