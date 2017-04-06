Police and FBI search for suspect in Center City bank robbery

- The FBI/PPD Violent Crimes Task Force is seeking the public's assistance to identify and locate a suspect in connection with a bank robbery at the Republic Bank brand located at 1601 Walnut Street in Center City.

According to investigators, shortly before 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the man entered the bank, approached the counter and showed a demand note to a teller. Police say after obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, the man fled on foot. He was last seen heading north on 16th Street.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 30s, approximately 5'7" tall and 150 pounds, with a slight beard. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, dark-colored pants, and sneakers with bright orange trim.

Authorities say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about this robbery or this subject is urged to call the FBI/PPD Violent Crimes Task Force at 215-418-4000. There is a reward for information leading to this subject's capture; tipsters can remain anonymous.