State of Jersey encourages drivers to report distracted-driving News State of Jersey encourages drivers to report distracted-driving If you're texting, reading or posting to Facebook you are putting someone's life in danger. The State of Jersey is now encouraging drivers to use the state's pound-7-7 alert system to report all forms of dangerous driving whether someone's texting, reading or driving drunk.

FOX 29's Chris O'Connell spoke with a local dad who made it his mission to stop distracted-driving.

"When she was leaving that night just like any other night. We love you be safe," her dad said.

The morning of April 15, 2012 was the last time Mike Kellenyi saw his 18-year-old daughter Nikki alive.

"When the doctor and the nurses come out of the room crying-- your heart drops. You know what they are going to tell you. That was the worst day of my life," Mike Kellenyi told FOX 29.

Nikki was weeks away from graduating Washington Township High School. The accomplished equestrian and honor student had that very day gotten a scholarship to Rider College. She had her whole life ahead of her.

"She came across the road at about 20 miles an hour and a truck hit just like that boom," her dad said.

Nikki was in the backseat of a car driven by a classmate. It's believed the driver was using her phone prior to the crash. Nikki was killed. The driver eventually plead guilty to a failure to stop violation.

But just hours after her death. her legacy began. her father started "People Against Distracted Driving" in his daughters name.

Since Nikki's death hundreds of signs have been put up on highways across the country. There's a 24 hour hot line to assist other victims.

"I just think that she knows I'm doing something when I come here. And I miss her man, I miss her a lot," Mike said.

Now, he's a dad using his pain as purpose to make sure another father doesn't have to go through what he has.

"If we could save one life by it. It's priceless. Because no other family will have to go what we went through."