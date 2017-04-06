Police: 4-year-old girl located after abduction in Delaware; Suspect on the loose

- New Castle County Police say they are currently investigating the abduction of a 4-year-old girl from the community of Village of Plum Run. She was located in the area of Banning Park in Wilmington, Del.

On Thursday, around 7:00 p.m., police were dispatched to the 4800 block of Sugar Plum Court in reference to a reported child abduction that had just occurred. Witnesses observed a 4-year-old girl playing outside when she was approached by a suspect described as a white male with dark hair driving a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows. According to police, suspect took her to his vehicle and fled.

Officers searched the area until about 8:45p.m. when a passerby located the child in the area of Banning Park.

Police continue to search the area for a suspect.

Police are asking anyone with surveillance video in the areas of Village of Plum Run or Banning Park to please contact New Castle County Police at (302) 573-2800.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact New Castle County Police at (302) 573-2800. Citizens can also submit a tip via our website at http://www.nccpd.com. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 or visit us on Facebook at New Castle County Police Department. Citizens who currently have the smartphone application are encouraged to use the "submit tip" tab to submit tips. Select a topic by using the "drop down" and complete the tip by "clicking" submit. The New Castle County Police Smartphone Application is free to download and available for all iPhone and Android smartphones.