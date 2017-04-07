It's a girl! Memphis Zoo welcomes adorable baby hippo

- A big bundle of joy has joined the Memphis Zoo family. “Binti,” a Nile hippopotamus, gave birth to a healthy, 76-pound baby girl on Thursday, March 23.

The baby hippo, whose name is not yet decided, will be make her debut on exhibit Friday, April 7 at 8 a.m.

“Binti is an extremely attentive mother, and is very protective of her calf,” said Farshid Mehrdadfar, Curator of West Zone. “The little lady follows her mom around everywhere, and you can typically find her asleep on Binti’s nose or back.” This infant is the second for mother, Binti, and first for father, “Uzazi.”

The Memphis Zoo’s little bundle of joy does not yet have a name, and is seeking the public’s help. The online naming contest for their baby hippo runs from April 6 – April 13. Click here to vote for your favorite name.