Burger King now has a Froot Loops Shake

(FOX NEWS) Fruity cereal lovers rejoice. A colorful, breakfast-dessert hybrid concoction is coming soon to a Burger King near you.

This month, the Whopper chain is trying yet another mashup. Instead of dusting macaroni and cheese in Cheeto dust, Burger King is showcasing its sweet side with new menu item that will appear alongside their hand-spun shakes.

So what, exactly, is in a cereal milkshake?

According to a spokeswoman for Burger King, the drink features "velvety Vanilla-flavored Soft Serve, Froot Loops Cereal pieces and sweet sauce."

