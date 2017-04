- Detectives and deputies are investigating the shootings of five people in southeast Houston and Fresno. Four of the people who were shot have died, one of the deaths appears to be the result of a self-inflicted gunshot.

Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a reported homicide on Richmond Knoll Lane near Owens Glen Court in the Fresno area while Houston Police Department detectives are at a crime scene on Mount Pleasant Street near Scott Street.