Police: West Oak Lane convenience store clerks robbed and held at gunpoint News Police: West Oak Lane convenience store clerks robbed and held at gunpoint Two clerks at the New Shop Express convenience store at 6900 Old York Road in West Oak Lane got the shock of their life.

- Two clerks at the New Shop Express convenience store at 6900 Old York Road in West Oak Lane got the shock of their life. A masked man with a gun walked in and demanded money. Store surveillance video shows the robber first point the gun at the guy behind the counter then grab his coworker.

"He point the gun on me first then he say give me all the money or I'm going to shoot your partner. Then he grabbed my partner and put the gun to his head and push him to the floor," recalls Carlos Cantana who was behind the counter. He says it happened last night between 9 and 9:30.

Right away he told the robber he would give him all of the money as he put it in a plastic bag but he says the man kept threatening to shoot the other clerk.

"I put all the money from the register in the plastic bag. I put it on the counter and he took the bag and he told me give me everything from your pockets too and I said I don't got nothing."

While all of this is going down a customer comes from the other side of the store and watches as the robbery is happening. Carlos says the robber takes the bag of cash and his coworkers wallet before demanding money from the customer but then says never mind and leaves. Cameras outside capture him taking off his mask while running away. The coworker didn't come to work today but Carlos say he had to even though he was nervous.

"I think about it but I have to do it. I got to work," he said.

The store has been there four years. It’s the first time they’ve been robbed.