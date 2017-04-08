Driver found wounded after mysterious crash, shooting

- Police arriving to what they thought was “a minor vehicle accident” found the driver had been shot, but there are still many questions – including where the crash and shooting took place.

Wilmington police officers got to the scene near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Justison Street just before 10:30pm Friday.

They found the victim -- a 29-year-old Pennsylvania man -- in a black SUV with a Pennsylvania license plate, and say he was “suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his facial area.”

He was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical-but-stable condition.

Police say the SUV was badly damaged, “possibly striking some sort of barrier at an unknown location. No ballistic evidence was recovered at the accident scene and no calls for shots fired, or Shot Spotter Notifications were received in reference to the shooting.”

For now, the investigation is focusing on where the crash and shooting happened, and anyone with information is asked to call 302-576-3962.