Counseling underway after Spring-Ford Area student dies

- Students in Montgomery and Chester counties are mourning the loss of a classmate, and their school district has a counseling session going on to help them cope.

Spring-Ford Area School District Superintendent Dr. David Goodin reported a 9th grade student passed away suddenly and officials have been working to support the students and school community.

Any student or family member who may need additional support should go to the 9th Grade Center Auditorium Saturday, 10am-noon, to speak with a counselor.

“It is important to know that the grieving process is normal and can range from withdrawal, to crying, to anger,” Dr. Goodin said, and, “We will do everything we can to be of assistance to you and your child.”

Also, parents with urgent concerns about their children can contact these 24-hour emergency hotlines:

Mobile Crisis Support hotline: 855-634-4673

Montgomery County Crisis hotline: 888-435-7414

Chester County Crisis hotline: 610-918-2100