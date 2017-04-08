DelCo Jewish cemetery damage was not vandalism

- Police say damage reported to gravestones at a Jewish cemetery in Delaware County is not a case of vandalism.

The Springfield Township Police Department said Saturday that investigators have been in direct contact with the owners of the Mount Sharon Cemetery after what they called "the incorrect report of vandalism" to as many as 30 gravestones and markers.

Police said the gravestones could have been disturbed by such things as "environmental factors, age, trees and bush removal" and many other reasons. They said cemetery managers "will attend to the gravestones that are on the ground as upkeep of the cemetery is one of their primary goals."

Police said in a statement that "There are no vandalism incidents that are currently being investigated."