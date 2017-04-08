Drivers in NJ, elsewhere seeing sharply higher gas prices

- Drivers are seeing sharply higher prices at the pumps in New Jersey and the country.

AAA Mid-Atlantic said the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the Garden State on Friday was $2.36. That's up 7 cents from last week.

Last year, drivers were paying $1.87 for gas. Since then, a 23-cents-per-gallon gas tax increase went into effect Nov. 1.

The national average gas price on Friday was $2.38, also up 7 cents from last week. That's also much higher than the national average from a year ago, when motorists were paying $2.04.

AAA says the higher prices at the pump are mainly due to rising oil prices and the switchover to summer-blend gasoline.

According to GasBuddy.com, the average price of a gallon of regular gas on Saturday is $2.58 in Pennsylvania. That's up 38.7 cents from last year. New Jersey's $2.34 is up 50.3 cents from last year. And Delaware's $2.28 is up 35.6 cents from last year.

Nationally, the price is $2.394. That’s up 6.9 cents from last week’s $2.325 and 34.7 cents from a year ago’s $2.046.