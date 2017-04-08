Car swerves, flips on Kelly Drive, sending 3 to hospital

- Three people are in the hospital after their car flipped on Kelly Drive. Luckily, nobody else was nearby.

It happened shortly after 3am Saturday near W. Hunting Park Avenue in East Falls.

The driver was heading westbound -– away from Center City –- when police say the black 2014 Ford Mustang “swerved into the eastbound lane of traffic” and then “swerved back into the westbound lanes.”

At the end, “He lost control of the vehicle and drove onto a grassy hill which caused the vehicle to flip over.”

The 19-year-old driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

His two passengers were also taken there, but for minor injuries.