4 facing charges after heroin, coke, pot, cash, gun found

- Four people living in one home are under arrest after Delaware State Police spent a month investigating the sale of illegal narcotics.

Friday afternoon, detectives in Milsboro searched a home in the 27000 block of Sandy Drive.

They say inside, Jamel S. Gibbs “was observed running down the hallway and entered a bathroom. He then attempted to discard numerous bags of suspected cocaine and heroin in the bathroom toilet. Gibbs was then taken into custody without further incident.”

Then, three other people who live at the home -- Navonda D. Farrow, Pornell R. Farrow and Krista M. Gdowik – were also arrested without incident.

They weren’t the only ones there. Police say a 6-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were turned over to family members at the scene.

Detectives said they found 326 bags of heroin (2.282 grams), 5.61 grams of powder cocaine, 1.73 grams of marijuana, more than $4,200 in suspected drug money, as well as a 12-gauge shotgun.

Gibbs is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (heroin), possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

Navonda Farrow is charged with maintaining a drug property and unlawfully dealing with a child where dangerous drugs are present.

Pornell Farrow is charged with maintaining a drug property.

Krista Gdowik is charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawfully dealing with a child where dangerous drugs are present.