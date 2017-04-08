Attempted child abduction reported in Bucks County

- Police in Quakertown say they rushed to the scene of an attempted child abduction. Luckily, the boy is fine.

Friday morning, minutes before 7am, they got to the unit block of Elm Street and a 7-year-old boy told them he went outside his home to ride his bike.

They report that’s when a man “jumped out from behind a bush and ran toward him” and said “’Hi, little boy,’" attempting to grab him.”

The boy ran toward Neidig Elementary School on N. Penrose Street, where he was later found by his mother.

The boy described the man as 20-30 years old, with a thin build and buzz cut, who talked with a raspy voice. He was last seen wearing a black pullover sweatshirt, black jeans and blue sneakers.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Quakertown Police Department at 215-536-5002 or 215-795-2931.