Fender-bender leads to gun, drug, hit and run charges

Andrew Edington and the gun Delaware State Police say they found

- A man police say caused a fender-bender faces several charges that are a lot more serious. It has to do with Andrew Edington allegedly taking off -- and what he did and had -- when police caught him.

Delaware State Police say Saturday afternoon, Edington was driving a Ford F150 pickup truck when he hit the back of a Toyota Camry.

According to police, “He struck the rear bumper with his front bumper” southbound on S. DuPont Highway (U.S.13), just north of Walnut Shade Road.

Then, they say Edington continued driving but he was “followed by the victim and other witnesses.”

Troopers found and stopped him westbound on Plymouth Road, just west of U.S. 13.

That’s when police say Edington “reached for a large knife inside the cab of the truck” and was arrested without further incident.

Then, police searched the pickup and found “a .38 caliber revolver hidden behind a broken piece of plastic trim beneath the front console, along with various items of drug paraphernalia. A computer inquiry revealed (Edington) is prohibited from purchasing or possessing any firearm due to a 2013 drug conviction.”

Edington, 25 of Dover, is charged with possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, possession of drug paraphernalia, leaving the scene of a property damage collision, failure to have insurance in possession, following a motor vehicle too closely, and failure to report a property damage collision.