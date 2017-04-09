Possibly not 1 but 2 Trumps may hold public office in 2019

Donald Trump, Jr. (AP image) and his father, the president
(WTXF/FOX NEWS) - By 2019, there could be two Donald Trumps in public office.

That, according to the New York Post, could be a true statement after the president's son, Donald Trump Jr., told a posh Long Island gun club he is thinking about challenging Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.).

Trump Jr. did not say he would definitely seek to unseat the two-term governor and former HUD secretary, but that if he chose to run for an office in the near future, it would likely be that one.

He said he had no interest in running for mayor, or being "one of 100" senators or congressmen.

Click here for what FOX News reports he’s saying about business and politics since his father's campaign ended.

