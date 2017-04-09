Woman recovering after being trapped in crashed car for 30 minutes [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Courtesy Ronald Romeo via Fresco News News Woman recovering after being trapped in crashed car for 30 minutes A woman wrapped her car around a pole -- trapping her inside -- and it took emergency crews about 30 minutes to get her out of there.

New Castle County Paramedics say they and other first-responders got sent to a report of a crash with entrapment, at about 7am Sunday.

Fresco user Ronald Romeo was at the intersection of Naamans Road and Brandywine Parkway, where paramedics say a car had struck a pole.

The victim, a 49-year-old woman, couldn’t get out. It took responding fire companies about a half-hour to remove the patient.

They say she suffered injuries to her leg, wrist, shoulder and head.

First, she was treated at the scene. Then, she was flown to the hospital, in serious condition at that time.

Delaware State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.