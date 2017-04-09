Coast Guard rescues stranded baby seal on Cape May beach

- The Coast Guard rescued a baby seal found stranded on a Jersey shore beach, and luckily they didn’t have to go very far to do it.

That’s because the stretch of beach in Cape May belongs to the training facility, the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May.

The seal was found Saturday. Staffers from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine helped Guard members with the rescue.

It’s not clear how long the seal was stranded before it was found.

Officials said the rescue was made without incident.