Crew members on flight deliver baby girl

(INSIDE EDITION) -- An unexpected passenger arrived on a Turkish airlines flight after her mom gave birth.

Nafi Diaby, who was reportedly only 28-weeks pregnant, went into labor on the Friday flight from the capital of Conakry to Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, according to reports.

Crew members helped deliver the baby girl, named Kadiju, after Diaby laid across a row of seats.