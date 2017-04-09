MANAYUNK (WTXF) - Crews are on scene of a fire that broke out near Main Street on the same day of the popular StrEAT Food Festival.
According to fire officials, the fire was contained to a vacant building near Leverington Avenue.
Officials say it started around 3:30 p.m. and was placed under control about an hour later.
3:36pm: Responding to a fire at Main Street and Leverington Avenue in Manayunk. Please avoid the area.— Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) April 9, 2017
One firefighter was taken to Roxborough Memorial hospital with unknown injuries, according to officials.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.