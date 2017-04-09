Firefighter injured in Manayunk fire News Fire crews battle Manayunk fire Crews are on scene of a fire that broke out near Main Street on the same day of the popular StrEAT Food Festival.

According to fire officials, the fire was contained to a vacant building near Leverington Avenue.

Officials say it started around 3:30 p.m. and was placed under control about an hour later.

3:36pm: Responding to a fire at Main Street and Leverington Avenue in Manayunk. Please avoid the area. — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) April 9, 2017

One firefighter was taken to Roxborough Memorial hospital with unknown injuries, according to officials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.