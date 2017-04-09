Firefighter injured in Manayunk fire

Posted:Apr 09 2017 05:25PM EDT

Updated:Apr 09 2017 07:30PM EDT

MANAYUNK (WTXF) - Crews are on scene of a fire that broke out near Main Street on the same day of the popular StrEAT Food Festival. 

According to fire officials, the fire was contained to a vacant building near Leverington Avenue. 

Officials say it started around 3:30 p.m. and was placed under control about an hour later.

One firefighter was taken to Roxborough Memorial hospital with unknown injuries, according to officials. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

 

 

 

 

App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories