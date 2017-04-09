High school sweethearts marry after 64 years apart

(INSIDE EDITION)--Two high school sweethearts reunited and married each other after 64 years.

Joyce Kevorkian, 81 and Jim Bowman, 81, dated in their senior year of high school in Illinois and even went to prom together before they both went off to college in different states.

The couple grew apart and were both married to other people for more than 50 years, according to Kevorkian's granddaughter Anna Harris.

Kevorkian’s late husband died five years ago of a massive stroke and just last year Bowman’s late wife, who had alzheimers, died of a stroke as well.

“Jim was in charge of the high school reunion so he had my grandma’s address. Jim wrote her a letter and she responded saying she’d like to reconnect and meet up,” Harris told InsideEdition.com.

The pair began talking on the phone for at least an hour a night. In December, they decided to take the plunge and meet up.

After decades apart, Bowman drove down from his Illinois home to see Kevorkian at the retirement center she resides at in Indiana.

“When he came and saw her, he said it felt like no time had passed and they had picked up where they left off,” Harris said. "When I talked to her on the phone about it she was all giggly. You could just tell that her entire mindset had shifted. She was just so much happier.”

Bowman stayed for a week in Indiana and just a few days after his visit Kevorkian received an unexpected phone call from him.

Bowman had asked Kevorkian to marry him.

“My grandma told him ‘that sounds like a good idea,’” Harris said.

The couple tied the knot on April 1 at Kevorkian’s retirement home with the theme of “two old fools.”