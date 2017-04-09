Police in Bensalem investigating 7-Eleven armed robberies

BENSALEM, Pa. (WTXF) - Police in Bensalem and Warmnister are looking for two armed men who they say are robbing convenience stores.

In at least one of the cases, the men were caught on surveillance video. 
 
It happened on Thursday around 2 a.m. when police say two men entered the Neshaminy Boulevard store with their faces covered.

In the video, they can be seen approaching a customer and a clerk, then robbing them at gunpoint. 

Police say the men fled the scene. 

Shortly after the incident, two men with the same description were allegedly standing outside a 7-Eleven on Street Road and Windsor Drive. Police say they did not enter for an unknown reason.

Then, police say two men matching the description robbed a 7-Eleven in Warminster the same day around 4 a.m. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bensalem police at (215) 633-3638.

 

 

