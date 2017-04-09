Police in Bensalem investigating 7-Eleven armed robberies

BENSALEM, Pa. (WTXF) - Police in Bensalem and Warmnister are looking for two armed men who they say are robbing convenience stores.
In the video, they can be seen approaching a customer and a clerk, then robbing them at gunpoint.
Police say the men fled the scene.
Shortly after the incident, two men with the same description were allegedly standing outside a 7-Eleven on Street Road and Windsor Drive. Police say they did not enter for an unknown reason.
Then, police say two men matching the description robbed a 7-Eleven in Warminster the same day around 4 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Bensalem police at (215) 633-3638.