Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Otis Nixon reported missing

- Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Otis Nixon is missing, according to the Woodstock Police. 58-year-old Nixon was last seen leaving his residence Saturday morning.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating Nixon. He was last seen driving a 2011 gray Range Rover with GA tag CFP9010.

He left wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black sweatpants, and a black baseball cap, with black Adidas shoes with white stripes.

BREAKING: Woodstock police looking for former #Braves outfielder Otis Nixon https://t.co/y7o1qY714Q — Cody Chaffins (@Cody_Fox5) April 10, 2017

He left for a tee time at a local golf course, but never arrived. If you see Mr. Nixon or have any information, please call 911.

Nixon played with the Braves for four seasons. He retired with 1,379 hits and a .270 batting average overall. He also had 620 stolen bases.