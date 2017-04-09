7-year-old treated for Leukemia at CHOP, now cancer-free

PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - The parents of a young boy being treated for Leukemia at CHOP made a special, emotional announcement on Saturday. 

Jackson, 7, was diagnosed with a rare form of Leukemia back in August 2015.

After years of failed treatments, the Florida family came all the way to Philadelphia for an experimental TCell Therapy at CHOP. 

His parents, Regina Failla and Eric Hunter, started a Facebook page called 'Action 4 Jackson' to provide updates on his progress to friends and  family, which quickly grew to a following of over 5,000 people. 

On Saturday, Jackson's parents posted a video containing a special announcement. They had just received word from their doctor that Jackson's TCell Therapy was successful, and he was cancer-free.

"He went from having 90% Leukemia in his bone marrow to 0,"  Regina said through tears. 

In just one day, the video went viral with more than 2,000 likes. 

The family has also set up a GoFundMe page to aid in expenses.

