Hit-and-run suspect arrested hours after man, woman struck

- Police made a pretty quick arrest after a man and woman were struck by a hit-and-run driver, and FOX 29 News was there as investigators took the suspect away in handcuffs.

The accident happened at about 10:30pm Sunday in Hunting Park.

Police say they were called to the 3700 block of N. 6th Street to find the victims.

The driver had taken off.

The victims are both in the hospital. The 44-year-old man is in critical condition, while the 41-year-old woman is suffering from a broken leg.

Then, according to police, “A witness observed the striking vehicle eastbound on Erie Avenue and followed it to the 2100 block of Fraley Street. Police responded … and located the striking vehicle, which had a broken windshield. The operator of the striking vehicle was also located on the 2100 block of Fraley Street and was subsequently taken into custody without incident.”

The car is a dark-colored Nissan in extremely bad shape, and makes people wonder how it got four miles away, near Torresdale Avenue and Fraley Street. (Click picture of suspect for gallery.)

Besides the broken windshield, its front bumper is falling off, one of its side mirrors is broken, and it apparently had no license plate.

Officers arrested a suspect a short time later, and said he's a 29-year-old man.