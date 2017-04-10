Pres. 42 visits Pres. 41, political opponents who later became friends

- This weekend, a very special meeting of former presidents took place.

President Bill Clinton visited with President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, in Houston.

Clinton took to Twitter and tweeted a photo of the pair together.

You can see Bush sitting in a wheelchair. He spent time in the hospital in January for pneumonia.

It shows Clinton -- a 70-year-old Democrat -- giving a pair of socks to the 92-year-old Republican. You'll remember, Clinton defeated Bush, who was running for reelection in 1992.

Clinton said the pair talked about their kids and grandchildren, and reminisced about the past, during his visit.

President George W. Bush told Greta Van Susteren in 2014:

"Dad chose not to be a bitter person. Not so say defeat defines me. If defeat defines him, he wouldn't have won. He lost in Texas twice in the Senate, and lost to President Reagan and Governor Reagan in the Texas primary in 1980, and yet he goes on to be president. A very successful one I might add.

"He has been very kind to dad and all of us are grateful. He and I are the only two baby boomer presidents. We are both governors of Southern states. And we are both grandfathers."

The tweet got a thousand replies, 7,600 retweets, and 46,000 likes.