2 men shot multiple times, 1 of them killed [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Courtesy Nik Hatziefstathiou via Fresco News News 2 men shot multiple times, 1 of them killed One man is dead and a second badly wounded after a shooting in Strawberry Mansion.

- One man is dead and a second badly wounded after a shooting in Strawberry Mansion.

Police say the shooting happened at about 9:30pm Sunday in the 2500 block of N. Marston Street.

Officers found the two victims, and said each was “suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.”

Both were taken to the hospital.

Police say a 27-year-old man was pronounced dead soon after and a 47-year-old man is listed in critical condition.

The motive is not known and nobody has been arrested, but the investigation is active.