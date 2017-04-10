Video shows 2 persons of interest in 65-year-old woman's murder

- Philadelphia police released surveillance video showing two persons of interest in the murder of a 65-year-old woman back in February.

They say on the evening of Feb. 3, officers responded to a report of a ‘hospital case’ on the 300 block of N. Holly Street.

They found Winifred Harris “unresponsive in the second floor front bedroom, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” and she was pronounced dead about a half-hour later. (Click the picture of the two persons of interest for her picture.)

The first person of interest -- seen in the first 47 seconds of video -- is described as being average height, with a muscular build, and bushy hair with a receding hairline.

The second has an average build, and may have had facial hair on his chin.

Note: according to police, “Infrared lighting may affect the color of the individual’s clothing as well as his skin complexion, possibly making them appear (much) lighter than they really are.”

If you recognize them or know where they are, you’re asked to call 215-686-TIPS (8477), text a tip to PPDTIP (773847), or click here to submit a tip anonymously.

Police say all tips will be confidential, and the city offers a reward of $20,000 for tips leading to an arrest and conviction in every homicide.