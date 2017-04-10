WATCH: Officers in ski masks send message to drug dealers

(FOX NEWS)- A Florida sheriff's stern message to drug dealers is going viral after the release of a video featuring undercover officers wearing ski masks.

"To the dealers that are pushing this poison, I have a message for you: we’re coming for you," said Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell.

Grinnell said his office is receiving more and more calls about heroin-related overdoses, urging residents to call in tips about suspected drug dealers.

Speaking to the dealers in the county, he said undercover officers have already bought drugs from some of them and arrest warrants were being finalized.

