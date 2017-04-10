Police arrest suspects in home invasion and armed robbery in East Goshen Township

Police say they have arrested two people in connection with a home invasion armed robbery in East Goshen Township.

According to police, on Sunday, April 9 shortly after 5:30 a.m., police responded to the 1800 block of Valley Drive in the Goshen Valley section of East Goshen Township for a reported disturbance. An anonymous witness called 911 to report that someone was attempting to break into a residence on the floor above.

As officers were responding to the scene, the 911 center received another call from a resident who was calling from inside the residence where the incident was occurring. Police say dispatch maintained an open phone line and could hear as two individuals forced entry into the third floor condominium with a handgun. During a physical confrontation, both intruders had possession of a loaded handgun and pointed this handgun at the two occupants of the residence, according to investigators. Police say one of the occupants of the home was able to overpower a male intruder initially and then the intruder assaulted this victim with a fireplace poker. During the attack, the second victim turned over a credit card to a female intruder, authorities say. Both suspected intruders left the residence as police were arriving on scene.

Sergeant Stephen Wassell with the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department arrived on location to see a sedan with New Jersey registration leaving the scene and noticed that the driver was bleeding heavily from his face and that a female was in the passenger seat. Police stopped this vehicle and the female reported that she was just attacked and raped inside a residence in the 1800 block of Valley Drive, according to investigators.

Police called for an ambulance and the driver of the sedan, Justin Atchison Harris, who was transported to Paoli Hospital for facial injuries. Police proceeded with a rape investigation initially, based on the allegation made by the female, Monica Iris DeJesus.

Members of the West Goshen Police Department responded to assist with the investigation and when they arrived on location they located one of the victims as he emerged from the building. The victim suffered moderate injuries during the attack and he reported that his male roommate had fled on foot. Police were able to locate the second victim who was not injured.

Police say they determined through the investigation that Monica Iris DeJesus is a prostitute from Philadelphia and that she traveled to Goshen Valley and was not paid after a visit inside the residence. As a result of not getting paid, DeJesus called Justin Atchison Harris who was waiting in a nearby parking lot, according to authorities.

Police say Harris, who had a loaded firearm in his possession, and DeJesus returned to the residence and beat on the door repeatedly. According to authorities, Harris was able to kick open the door and both parties entered the residence. One of the occupants was able to defend himself initially and when Harris dropped the handgun, DeJesus picked the gun up and pointed it at both residents, police say. Investigators say one resident, who did not arrange for the visit was able to run from the apartment after turning over a credit card to DeJesus.

Police say through the day long investigation police were able to recover a loaded .45 caliber handgun and recovered property stolen from the residence during the attack.

Justin Atchison Harris, 36, was arrested and charged with robbery, burglary, aggravated assault, simple assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of firearm prohibited, prostitution, terroristic threats, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, receiving stolen property, prohibited offense weapons, possessing instruments of crime, criminal conspiracy and harassment.

Monica Iris DeJesus, age 22, was arrested and charged with robbery, burglary, aggravated assault, simple assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, prostitution, terroristic threats, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, receiving stolen property, prohibited offense weapons, possessing instruments of crime, criminal conspiracy and harassment.

Bail was set at $150,000.00 dollars for Justin Harris and bail for Monica DeJesus was set at $100,000.00 dollars. A preliminary hearing IS scheduled for both defendants on April 19.