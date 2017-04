- Three people have been taken to the hospital after a crash on I-476 which snarled traffic for hours Monday afternoon.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

The accident which involved a truck and an SUV occurred in Springfield right before exit 3. At least three people have been taken to Crozer. No word on their injuries at this time.

Initially, all southbound lanes were blocked but have since reopened.

