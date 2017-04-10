Teen Takes Best Friend With Cerebral Palsy to Prom: 'She Wore Me Out on the Dance Floor'

(INSIDE EDITION) Tahj Oliver knew he wanted to ask his close friend to go with him as soon as his heard about the special needs prom at East Oswego High School in Illinois.

"It just started one day," Oliver told InsideEdition.com. "I just said hi to her and that one day she could not stop smiling."

They eventually began texting and became close. So when Oliver heard about the prom, he quickly started planning his "promposal" for Araujo.

The 18-year-old held up a giant pink poster bearing the words, 'Can I have a pass to prom?' as Araujo entered one of the school’s classrooms last month.