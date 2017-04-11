Police investigate homicide in West Philadelphia

- Police are investigating an early morning homicide that happened Tuesday.

According to police, there were no witnesses. But one family is grieving.

Police say the victim's heartbroken mother was one of the people who showed up to the scene, just before the coroner removed the man's body from the street.

The investigation started when police got a call about two gunshot victims, a male and female.

When they arrived on scene, they learned the woman was holding the man in the street while she waited for help to arrive.

It happened 4100 block of Brown Street shortly after 2 a.m.

The 34-year-old man succumbed to his injuries less than an hour later after being shot at close range, in the head.

Police were able to recover about a dozen shell casings on scene. They say they need more to determine a motive or to find the shooter.

Officers will return to the scene later Tuesday morning in hopes of getting private surveillance video.