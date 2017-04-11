Police: Dad lets 13-year-old drive with toddler

(INSIDE EDITION)--A Florida father was arrested on child neglect charges after he allowed his 13-year-old son to drive his car while a toddler was in the vehicle, authorities said.

Martin Martinez Jr., 31, gave the boy permission to drive his car around the neighborhood, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The child sped through a stop sign, lost control and rolled several times before crashing upside down in a canal, officials said.

Neither the teen nor the toddler was hurt.

The boy was able to get out of the overturned vehicle and retrieve the baby.