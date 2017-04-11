Sinkhole shuts down streets in Rittenhouse Square News Sinkhole shuts down streets in Rittenhouse Square Crews gathered Tuesday morning to make street repairs in Rittenhouse Square after a road caved in.

The small hole in the surface is a sign of big problems below. A three inch water main was underneath the ground that broke.

Neighbors in the area told Fox 29's Sabina Kuriakose the initial hole happened last week. Over the past few days, they noticed it getting deeper and deeper.

Walnut Street near 17th is barricaded off through Locust Street while crews work to make repairs.

The block, however, is open to pedestrian traffic as businesses in the area remain open.