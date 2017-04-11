Police: Pair arrested after skimming device found at Medford ATM

- Police say they have arrested two people after a skimming device was found at an ATM in Medford, New Jersey.

According to police, on April 9 Medford Township Police received information from personnel from the Beneficial Bank Fraud Division that an unauthorized electronic "skimming device" was presently installed onto an ATM machine at their Medford Branch on Stokes Road. Beneficial Bank believes this was the second device installed on their machine, the first being installed on April 1st and removed on April 3rd, investigators say.

Police say on April 10 around 5:20 am, during a surveillance operation, Medford Township Police observed a person approach the ATM machine and remove portions of the unauthorized device from the machine.

Police say Gianluca Galota,36, of Italy, was subsequently arrested without incident. During the investigation, Medford Police located an awaiting vehicle occupied by a second man identified Alin Uricaru,35, of Romania. Both suspects are presently in the United States on the Visa Waiver Program and were charged with numerous crimes and lodged in the Burlington County Jail pending a hearing in Superior Court.

Medford Detectives are currently working with Beneficial Bank Fraud Investigators, United States Secret Service, and other law enforcement agencies as this investigation continues to develop.

Customers who currently have Beneficial Bank accounts and anyone that has used the ATM machine located at the Beneficial Bank on Stokes Road are asked to review their account; consult with their financial institution if they have discovered any suspicious activity and report any financial loss or potential identity theft exposure to the Medford Township Police at 91 Union Street.