22-year-old woman strangled to death in home near TCU News 22-year-old woman strangled to death in home near TCU A 22-year-old woman was found strangled at a home near the TCU campus.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner said Molly Matheson died about 4:30 p.m. Monday after being murdered in a home in the 2600 block of Waits Ave.

Police said they got a call from Matheson's mother who found her unresponsive in the bathroom of the garage apartment.

The home is located in an upscale neighborhood just blocks from TCU. Officials at the school said the 22-year-old woman was not a student at TCU.

Several other students do live on the street and said they were disturbed by the crime.

“Last night I was just praying it was a mistake, an accident. To find out it was a crime – a violent crime – is unsettling,” said Elise Vidaurri, who lives close to the home.

Police have not said if they think this was a random attack or if it's someone that Matheson knew. Police came out to the scene last night and crime scene and homicide investigators returned Tuesday.

TCU sent a notice about the crime to students.