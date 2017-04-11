PHOTOS: Memphis Zoo welcomes baby giraffe

- The Memphis Zoo on Monday, April 10, announced the birth of a baby boy giraffe, Bogey. He was born on April 3 while his mother, Akili, was on exhibit. He was named after Steve Bogarty, a long-time Memphis zookeeper who recently died.

The zoo’s animal caretakers stepped in to hand-rear Bogey after Akili did not provide maternal care. Zoo officials said the behavior was relatively common for a first-time giraffe mother.

The zoo’s giraffe herd is at eight. No giraffes were born from 1996-2006, but one calf has been born every year since then.

PHOTOS: Memphis Zoo