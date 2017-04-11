White House Press Secretary under fire for comments on Hitler and Syrian president News White House Press Secretary under fire for comments on Hitler and Syrian president The White House Press Secretary is under fire for comments on Hitler and the Syrian president.

“We didn’t use chemical weapons in World War II. You had a , someone as despicable as Hitler who didn't even sink to the using chemical weapons," said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. He made news today for all the wrong reasons while talking to reporters about the chemical weapons attack in Syria last week.

Reporters who were shocked at his choice of words comparing Hitler to Syrian President Bashar Assad asked for clarification.

"I think when it comes to sarin gas there was no, he was not using gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing, I understand that but thank you, I appreciate that. There was not, he brought them into the holocaust center I understand that but I'm saying the way Assad used it he went into towns, dropped them down to innocent, into the middle of towns, it was brought, so the use of it, I appreciate the clarification. That was not the intent," said Spicer struggling to explain. His attempt drew even more shock. We talked to people in the Jewish community heading to a Seder dinner on the second day of Passover.

"How dare you? Especially given where we are in the time of year what we as Jews are celebrating," said Barbara Ginn. Duke Dunne said, “It's devastating to think that these people are so pig ignorant."

Later the White House issued a second clarification. It states, "In no way was I trying to lessen the horrendous nature of the holocaust. I was trying to draw a distinction of the tactic of using airplanes to drop chemical weapons on population centers. Any attack on innocent people is reprehensible and inexcusable."

Some aren't buying it.

"No. It means nothing. Chemical weapons were used in World War II. Done," said Ginn.

"They're trying to pull back. You can't unsay a thing. You can't put a genie back in the box. You can't make water go back up the waterfall and you can't unbreak glass. Once it's been said. It's said," said Dunne.