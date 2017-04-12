Conviected wife-killer Drew Peterson reportedly attacked in prison

(FOX NEWS) - Convicted wife-killer Drew Peterson reportedly was jumped by another inmate at an Indiana prison -- only about a month after the Illinois ex-cop moved to the new facility for security.

The inmate, who was not identified, attacked Peterson with a food tray on March 29 in a dining area of the maximum-security federal facility in Terre Haute, a source told The Chicago Tribune.

Peterson wasn’t seriously hurt and was separated from the prison's general population afterwards.

Peterson attorney Steven Greenberg told the Tribune he was “looking into the matter.”

Greenberg did not confirm whether he had spoken to Peterson or not regarding the attack. Neither Peterson’s family nor federal prison officials commented to the Tribune.

Peterson, 63, recently received a 40 year prison sentence for trying to kill a state prosecutor. Originally, Peterson was sentenced to 38 years in prison for murdering his third wife, Kathleen Savio. He is also a suspect in the death of his fourth wife, Stacy Peterson.

Peterson was transferred to the Terre Haute facility on February 20 and is eligible for parole in 2081.